Governor Andrew Cuomo is ready to open up more about what it was like to lead the state of New York through the coronavirus pandemic while it was the epicenter of the outbreak in the United States.

On Tuesday, Gov. Cuomo announced that he would be publishing his third book titled “American Crisis: Leadership Lessons From The COVID-19 Pandemic.”

“If you don’t feel fear, you don’t appreciate the consequences of the circumstance,” Cuomo wrote in an excerpt shared by the New York Post. “The questions are what do you do with the fear and would you succumb to it. I would not allow the fear to control me. The fear kept my adrenaline high and that was a positive. But I would not let the fear be a negative, and I would not spread it. Fear is a virus also.”

Cuomo previously wrote “All Things Possible: Setbacks and Success in Politics” in 2014 and “Life and Crossroads: The Future of American Politics” in 2003.

