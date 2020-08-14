Manhattan Apartment Vacancies Soar Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

People are fleeing Manhattan, New York at a rapid rate. According to the New York Post, the number of vacant rental apartments has soared 122 percent to reach an all-time high.

In July 2020, there were 13,117 apartment vacancies. Last year, that number was 5,912.

From the report:

The report also shows the number of newly signed leases plummeted 23 percent from last July (6,460) to this July (4,949) — though the latter total is up from 3,171 new leases signed in June. As the rental stock increases, rent prices are falling, the report said. The median rental price in Manhattan was $3,167 in July compared to $3,521 in July 2019.

The number of apartment vacancies has been increasing as people flee the city due to the coronavirus pandemic. In the early months of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States, New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic in the country.

More than 234,000 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the city with 23,610 deaths.

