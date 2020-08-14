Cardi B has heard plenty of criticism over her “WAP” collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. However, none of the criticism came out of left field more than that from Carole Baskin, the villain in the hit Netflix series Tiger King.

Baskin’s criticism didn’t have to do with the content of the song, but the animals used in the video.

According to Baskin, the big cats that were used were either photoshopped and edited into the video or else they were mistreated while on the set. In an interview with i-D Magazine, Cardi was asked about the comments from Carole Baskin when she clapped back.

“I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” Cardi said. “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl you killed your goddamn husband.”

One of the main areas of interest regarding Baskin is the disappearance of her husband Don, who was later declared dead five years after he was last seen. There are plenty of theories regarding Jack “Don” Lewis, with a number of people accusing Basking of killing him and feeding him to the tigers at her Big Cat Rescue sanctuary in Florida. Now, authorities are looking for new leads in what is still an active cold case.

While Baskin has heard the accusations, she claims they are “the most ludicrous of all the lies.”

Florida authorities reopened an investigation into Don’s disappearance after Tiger King garnered worldwide attention on Netflix.

As for the other criticism of “WAP”, Cardi is unbothered.

“I’ve been really surprised by the reaction, honestly,” Cardi said. “I knew it was gonna have a big impact, I guess, because of me and Megan. But I didn’t know it was going to be so controversial. I never expected that, you know, conservatives and Republicans were going to be talking about the song. I didn’t think the song was as vulgar as they said it was, you know? Like, I’m so used to it. I’m such a freak that I didn’t think it would be a big deal. I didn’t think people would think it was so out of this world.

“It doesn’t make me angry. t makes me happy. They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they’re saying, the numbers speak for themselves.”