Penn State Students Must Sign COVID-19 Waiver to Return to Campus

Penn State students who plan to return to campus must sign a waiver that removes any liability from the university if a student contracts the illness.

The news comes ahead of the fall semester.

“I acknowledge that the Centers for Disease Control, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and the Pennsylvania State University have issued rules and precautions that may, or may not, be effective in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, and that it is my responsibility to follow these and other directives to protect myself and others from the substantial risks posed by this virus,” the waiver reads, via Newsweek.

