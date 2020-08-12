New Xbox Series X Leaks Reveal Release Date & More

This week Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox Series X would arrive in November. While they didn’t confirm an official release date, new leaks have popped up that suggest the exact day the Series X will be released. Apparently the boxes that the new systems are being packaged in all display a “do not sell before November 6” sticker which may mean that the Series X is coming November 6.

Xbox Series X may launch on November 6th. A tipster tells me boxes of the new controllers have a do not open date of November 6th on them. These controllers leaked earlier this week https://t.co/oyhlbg2SKo pic.twitter.com/dq096shN7L — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 11, 2020

These orange stickers were placed on all the previous Xbox system shipping boxes which makes this leak a lot more credible. Another piece of evidence is the controller warranty on Microsoft’s website. Those who pre-ordered the Series X received a warranty for their controllers. The warranty expires on November 5, 2021. This is exactly a year from the leaked release date. When asked about the warranty and release date, Microsoft stated “We have a lot in store for 2020 and can’t wait to share with you. However, we have nothing to announce at this time.” Many fans assumed that the Series X would release on November 22 because the 360 and Xbox One both released on that same date (in their own respective years of 2005 and 2013). However, now it seems like the evidence is pointing to November 9 instead. Microsoft has made no further comment.