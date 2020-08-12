SEC Commissioner Reacts to Big Ten, Pac-12 Cancelling Fall Sports

SEC football still plans on moving forward as scheduled. Despite the Big Ten and Pac-12 announcing that they would be canceling all fall sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey remains confident the SEC can move forward uninterrupted.

In a statement, Sankey said he will continue to monitor the situation, but did not show any signs of considering a cancellation of the season.

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today,” Sankey said in the statement. “I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes.

“We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS temporarily suspended their seasons.

