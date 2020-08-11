Pac-12 Cancels 2020 College Football Season

The Pac-12 Conference is following the Big Ten’s lead. On Tuesday, August 11, the conference announced that it would be cancelling the 2020 college football season scheduled for the fall. Like the Big Ten, the conference will hope to resume play in the spring.

Student-athletes impacted by the postponement will continue to have their scholarships guaranteed.

“The health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and all those connected to Pac-12 sports has been our number one priority since the start of this current crisis,” said Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott in a statement. “Our student-athletes, fans, staff and all those who love college sports would like to have seen the season played this calendar year as originally planned, and we know how disappointing this is.

“We know that this is a difficult day for our student-athletes, and our hearts go out to them and their families. We have made clear that all of their scholarships will be guaranteed, and that as a Conference we are strongly encouraging the NCAA to grant them an additional year of eligibility.”

That gives us two of the Power Five conferences postponing their seasons with the SEC and ACC and Big 12 yet to make official announcements.

