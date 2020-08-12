As the NBA Playoffs approach, the league is updating its rules and guidelines that will allow the players to have guests with them inside of the bubble. Following the first round of the postseason, each player will be able to have up to four guests.

But, there is a catch.

The guests must have longterm personal relationships with the players which means the Tinder dates and IG models will still have to remain on the outs.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com shared some details.

“NBA/NBPA guidelines on guests, starting after first-round of playoffs, per sources. Four guests per player, but can be exceeded for children. Guests can travel on team charters following testing. Guests will be allowed to attend games,” Woj wrote on Twitter. “Players will be allowed to bring in family and ‘established longstanding personal friends,’ into The Bubble, per memo shared with teams today.

“Player guests can quarantine in team’s market for three days, travel to Orlando, and then again for four days; or travel directly to Orlando and quarantine seven days there, per league memo. Each player is allowed one ticket per playoff game for a guest — plus an additional admission for a child (32 inches and below), per memo.”

Here's who isn't eligible to come into The Bubble as a guest, per memo: "Any individual the player has not previously met in person or with whom the player has had limited in-person interactions. (For example)… known by the player only through social media or an intermediary." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

Other people who are not allowed inside of the bubble include “current/prospective staff or business relationships…including agents, trainers, massage/physical therapists, personal chefs, and tattoo artists.”

The NBA Playoffs will officially take place on August 17, with the NBA Finals set to begin on September 30.

It’s time to buckle up for the final stretch.