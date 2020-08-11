Russia Approves World’s First Coronavirus Vaccine

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact countries all across the world, Russia claims it has made a major breakthrough. According to CBS News, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country has registered the world’s first coronavirus vaccine.

Per Putin, his daughter has already received the vaccine and is feeling well since taking part “in the experiment.

“I know that it works quite effectively, forms strong immunity, and I repeat, it has passed all the needed checks,” Putin said on state television.

Of course, some people are skeptical of Russia’s claims and recently the country was in the headlines for allegedly attempting to steal research regarding potential coronavirus vaccines. However, Russia says it has not used any stolen research for its approved vaccine and trials.

“No corners have been cut,” Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Direct Investment Fund, said of the vaccine which he claims is based on years of research for the Ebola and MERS vaccines. “Russian science is more advanced in this (area) than many other nations,” he said.

