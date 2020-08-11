New Zealand Records First Positive Coronavirus Cases in 102 Days

New Zealand is no longer coronavirus free. After 102 days without a positive test, the country has confirmed four cases of COVID-19 from a single household. Because of the positive tests, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Auckland will be returning to stage three restrictions for the remainder of the week.

“I know this information will be difficult to receive,” she said. “We had all hoped not to find ourselves in this position again but we had also prepared for it.”

Auckland will also require face masks or coverings when using essential services.

While the new positive tests have not been linked to overseas travel, there is no exact word on where the positive cases stemmed from. Regardless, the family members who tested positive have gone into self-isolation.

