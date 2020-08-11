MLB Considering Bubble For Postseason Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Major League Baseball could be undergoing some changes when the postseason rolls around. After restarting play amid the coronavirus pandemic, the league has seen outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals rosters.

To avoid any disastrous end to the season, MLB could be taking the same approach as the NBA, MLS, and NHL by moving to a bubble for the playoffs.

According to the Los Angeles Times, MLB could move to three hubs to start off the postseason before moving down to two sites for the ALCS and NLCS. While no official cities have been named, the report states Southern California, Chicago, and New York are being considered as options.

From the report:

A postseason bubble would last for no more than one month, with players free to leave as soon as their teams were eliminated. A bubble cannot eliminate the risk of a player contracting the virus, but it can reduce it. Dr. Zach Binney, an epidemiologist at Emory University, said he would recommend that teams quarantine for three days before entering the bubble. At that point, players could enter the bubble and the postseason could start but with no off-field contact with players on other teams for another four days.

