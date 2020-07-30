Donald Trump Hints at Delaying Presidential Election

Donald Trump has long been sharing his disapproval of mail-in voting — despite the fact that he, his family, and members of his administration vote using that method — and now he is ramping up his attacks.

In a Twitter thread on Thursday morning, the president shared his displeasure with mail-in voting, his fear of voter fraud, and his plan to potentially combat any of the fraud by delaying the presidential election altogether.

“With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history,” the president tweeted. “It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote???”

He also added: “New York Mail-In voting is in a disastrous state of condition. Votes from many weeks ago are missing – a total mess. They have no idea what is going on. Rigged Election. I told you so. Same thing would happen, but on massive scale, with USA. Fake News refuses to report… Mail-In Voting is already proving to be a catastrophic disaster. Even testing areas are way off. The Dems talk of foreign influence in voting, but they know that Mail-In Voting is an easy way for foreign countries to enter the race. Even beyond that, there’s no accurate count!”

Trump had earlier shared a “vote-in mailing experiment” from a local news outlet.

The election is currently scheduled for Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

As for why Trump would want to delay the election, Trump has an approval rating of less than 50 percent and is trailing Biden in every key state and the overall general election poll by up to nine points.