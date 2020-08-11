Big Ten Cancels Fall Sports; Including College Football Season

The Big Ten has delivered a devastating blow to the 2020 college football season. On Tuesday, the conference announced that it is cancelling all fall sports amid the coronavirus pandemic. The goal is to play the sports in the spring, though there is no guarantee that the pandemic will be under control by then.

In a statement, the Big Ten cited health concerns for the student-athletes.

“The mental and physical health and welfare of our student-athletes has been at the center of every decision we have made regarding the ability to proceed forward,” Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said in a statement, via the New York Post. “As time progressed and after hours of discussion with our Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, it became abundantly clear that there was too much uncertainty regarding potential medical risks to allow our student-athletes to compete this fall.

“We know how significant the student-athlete experience can be in shaping the future of the talented young women and men who compete in the Big Ten Conference. Although that knowledge made this a painstaking decision, it did not make it difficult. While I know our decision today will be disappointing in many ways for our thousands of student-athletes and their families, I am heartened and inspired by their resilience, their insightful and discerning thoughts, and their participation through our conversations to this point. Everyone associated with the Big Ten Conference and its member institutions is committed to getting everyone back to competition as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Other sports to be impacted are soccer, cross country, field hockey and women’s volleyball.

We will now have to see which conference is the next major domino to fall — which many expect could be the Pac-12.

