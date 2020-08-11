Airbnb Offering Sleepovers at World’s Last Blockbuster Store

If you’re a movie lover, Airbnb and Blockbuster have teamed up for a unique offer for you. Beginning on August 17, the world’s last Blockbuster store — which is located in Bend, Oregon — will be available to be booked for one-night stays from September 18 through September 20 for just $4.

According to Variety, the offer is valid for residents in Deschutes County and up to four guests per household will be allowed in the store for the night.

The $4 will get you access to the entire store, a living room area, and, of course, movie snacks like popcorn, Raisinets, and Nerds. Airbnb will also be making a donation to the Humane Society of Central Oregon which is a partner of the store.

“Hey Deschutes County residents! Dust off those membership cards for a sleepover inside the world’s last Blockbuster,” the post on Airbnb reads. “When you call dibs on this stay, you’re booking a night back in the 90s, but this time you won’t have to beg your parents to rent the latest horror flick — we’ll give you the keys to the entire store!

“As the last standing location in the world, our Blockbuster store is an ode to movie magic, simpler times and the sense of community that could once be found in Blockbuster locations around the world. Over the past few months, we’ve been missing the regular visits from friends, neighbors and tourists from around the world. So, we’re opening our store to three quarantine pods of Deschutes County guests for a socially-distanced movie night, just like those of decades past!”

So, who’s down for some nostalgia and a party?