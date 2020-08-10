Bored? Looking for something to occupy your free time? Need something quick and accessible to get lost in? Well you’re in the right place. Today we’ve rounded up the best new mobile games for August 2020. These games are fun, challenging and will make sure you’re never bored.

Creaks

Creaks is a puzzle-platformer all about exploring the underground. After find a hole in their bedroom wall, the main character climbs in and begins a deep adventure into the unknown. Solve puzzles and explore in this atmospheric journey.

iOS

Krystopia: Nova’s Journey

This game is a sequel to the popular mobile game Krystopia: Nova’s Adventure. It’s another point and click puzzle game; the goal is to drag and drop objects in order to solve puzzles. What makes it stand apart from other puzzle apps is its deep-space visuals and atmosphere.

iOS

Android

LFDR

Live, fly, die, repeat; this game’s title perfectly explains what you’ll be doing in it. LFDR is a side-scrolling shooter where you ride a flying motorcycle that fires lasers from its handlebars. Coupled with weird visuals and a heavy rock soundtrack, this game is a unique thrill ride.

iOS

Android

MudRunner

MudRunner is a truck driving simulator all about realism. You drive a heavy truck that needs to deliver goods through muddy environments and tough obstacles. It tests the player’s patience but also rewards them for their hard work.

iOS

Android

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

If you’re a fan of The Witcher games and Netflix show, this game is for you. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales is an online card game that takes place in the Witcher universe. The gameplay is complex and the story adds intriguing lore to The Witcher games.

iOS