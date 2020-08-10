Steppenwolf’s New Look Revealed For Snyder Cut

With DC Fandome just a couple weeks away, director Zack Snyder released another new photo from his upcoming cut of Justice League on Vero. This time, he has revealed the film’s villain, Steppenwolf (voiced by Ciarán Hinds), in a whole new look.

“Just working today pulled this out of the editorial sorry he’s Low resolution but I’ve seen him in all his hi-Rez glory and he’s a thing to behold quick question… how many [email protected]*ks do you think he gives ???” wrote Snyder.

One of the biggest complaints about Justice League’s theatrical cut revolve around the CG-villain’s bland and unrealistic design. However, Steppenwolf’s new design features a black armor covered in spikes and even a new helmet. He now looks like a worthy precursor to the film’s real villain, Darkseid.

Based on this photo, Steppenwolf now looks more real and much more intimidating. This new, demonic design actually matches his appearance at the end of Batman v Superman: Ultimate Edition, in which he communes with Lex Luthor after Superman’s death. This change in the Justice League’s film further cementing this new cut of the movie as Snyder’s own film.

We should expect to see more of this new-and-improved Steppenwolf on August 22 at DC Fandome, where Zack Snyder is said to be giving us a full-on teaser trailer for his film. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to release on HBO Max in 2021.