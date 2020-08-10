Celebrity couple Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have finally had their first child together. Patrick, Katherine’s brother, confirmed this news on Sunday while in a market in Santa Barbara, CA.

“They’re doing great — just got her a little gift,” Patrick said while carrying a package wrapped with a pretty, pink bow. Another source close to the couple also said that Katherine is “doing well,” having spent the weekend with her family.

Currently, neither the baby’s gender or date of birth has been revealed. However, Katherine’s parents, Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, were seen visiting her and Pratt’s residence last Friday.

The couple’s pregnancy was first announced by Maria on May 1, when Pratt guest-starred on her Instagram Live series #HomeTogether. “You’re gonna have another beautiful family member,” she said to Pratt on her show.

Katherine was then seen days later, visibly pregnant, while she was out walking her dog. Months later, just before the birth of their child, Pratt uploaded a picture himself and his pregnant wife with the caption: “Ready to pop, still don’t stop.”

This isn’t Pratt’s first child, as he has a 7-year-old son with his ex-wife, Anna Faris. Nevertheless, Pratt called Katherine “an incredible mom and stepmom” before their child’s arrival.

“She has change my life for the better in so many ways,” Pratt said in February. “My soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She’s a great stepmom, she’s – wiling – going to be a great mom one day.”