Disney World Reduces Hours Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Disney World is making some changes amid the coronavirus pandemic. After a loss of revenue because of COVID-19, the popular theme park announced that it will be reducing its hours in the coming months.

The news was made during an earnings call this month.

From the New York Post:

Starting in September, the Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will all close an hour earlier than normal — at 6 p.m., at 7 p.m. and 5 p.m., respectively — and Epcot will close two hours earlier — at 7 p.m. (The parks will maintain their current opening times: the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom at 9 a.m., Hollywood Studios at 10 a.m. and Epcot at 11 a.m.)

