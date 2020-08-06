Migos Rapper Takeoff Denies Rape Allegations

Migos rapper Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, is adamantly denying allegations that he raped a woman at a June 23 house party. The allegations were made in a civil lawsuit that was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

According to the allegations, the Migos rapper tried to make advances towards the woman but she denied them. After the two passed each other in a stairwell later in the night, Takeoff allegedly followed her into a bedroom and began touching her body. Eventually, the woman alleges, Takeoff formed her face-down onto the bed and raped her from behind.

The woman then alleges she went to the local hospital where the hospital staff observed physical evidence of forceful rape.

After the allegations became public knowledge, Takeoff’s attorney, Drew Findling, released a statement to TMZ stating that the claims against the rapper were false.

“We have reviewed the allegations and have similarly done our own due diligence,” the statement said. “What has become abundantly clear is that the allegations made against Takeoff are patently and provably false. The claims and statements made regarding this lawsuit indicate that the plaintiffs’ representatives have not spoken with relevant witnesses or reviewed available evidence.

“Takeoff is renowned for his artistic talent as well as his quiet, reserved and peaceful personality. In this instance, those known personality traits have made him a target of an obvious exploitative money grab. As his counsel, we are well aware and well versed on the importance of civil and criminal prosecution of true sexual assaults. This is not one of those situations.”

The woman, who is identified in the lawsuit as simply Jane Doe, is suing Takeoff for sexual battery, assault, emotional distress, and other damages.