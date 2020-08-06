LA Mayor to Shutoff Utilities of Residents Who Host Illegal House Parties

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, people are continuing to throw huge house parties — with notable ones popping up in Los Angeles, California. And for the city’s mayor, that isn’t going to slide.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is set to punish those who are holding illegal house parties by the pandemic by authorizing the Department of Water and Power to shut off utilities at the homes of those hosting large gatherings, according to Deadline.

“While we have already closed all bars and nightclubs, these large house parties have essentially become nightclubs in the hills,” Garcetti said.

“We will not act lightly, but we will act. You’re breaking the law. Just as we can shut down bars breaking alcohol laws, in places that are in criminal violations, we can shut them down … We can actually do the power or water shutoff after a first violation, but we like to educate, not enforce.”

The guidelines and laws have been put in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19 after cases began to rise.

Properly practicing social distancing and wearing a mask or face-covering has proven to slow the spread of the virus, so Garcetti is doing what he can to make sure cases once again drop and Los Angeles residents can go back to life as normal as quickly as possible.

