Students in New York’s public colleges and universities will have to pass a COVID-19 test and show proof that they have tested negative for the novel coronavirus if they want to attend classes on campus for the fall semester.

The State University at Albany and Stony Brook University announced the news in a letter to students.

“Given reported delays for COVID-19 test results and lack of testing availability in some areas, all University at Albany students should be tested as soon as possible in order to have results prior to the beginning of fall classes,” Michael Christakis, vice president of student affairs, said in the letter, via the New York Post.

“If a student living on campus fails to provide the University proof of a negative test or NYS Department of Health clearance document (for students who have had documented COVID-19) before their arrival on campus, they will not be permitted to check in to their residence hall or apartment.”

Cases in New York have continued to trend in the right direction across the state, so it will be interesting to see if the safety measures put in place by the universities continue to avoid a resurgence in cases.

