WATCH: Massive Explosion Rocks Beirut, Lebanon; Hundreds Injured

A massive explosion took place in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on Tuesday, August 4 which caused massive damage throughout the city. The explosion sparked in a port area that was containing highly-explosive material, according to Lebanon’s internal security chief.

The cause of the explosion is not known at this time; though it is believed it may have been an accident, according to BBC.

The explosion comes at a time where protestors are taking to the streets to protest against the government’s handling of the worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

The exact number of casualties has not been confirmed at this time, but Reuters says 10 bodies have been pulled from the wreckage. Lebanese officials say that hundreds of people have been injured in the blast. Lebanese Red Cross official Georges Kettaneh says that there are “hundreds of casualties in Beirut explosion, including dead, wounded.”

The Israeli Defense Force has denied any responsibility for the explosions after reports that Hezbollah stored its missiles at the port.

You can watch videos of the wild blast below.

“Fireworks”?!!!!! Who’s more disgraceful in the eyes of god, me or hezbollah? You’re disgusting and the lebanese people deserve better. https://t.co/7goXtfj6b3 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) August 4, 2020

My LOVE TO BEIRUT! My fathers family lives here. Please pray for Beirut. No idea what caused this monster explosion! This is a nightmare! pic.twitter.com/Jsfn5wI55B — ᑭᕼᗩYᒪEᑎ (@phaylen) August 4, 2020

UPDATE: At least 10 people were killed by an explosion in Beirut, security officials told @Reuters. ▪️ The cause and total casualties are unknown

▪️ "Dozens" wounded, say officials

▪️ Witnesses report people hit by flying glass, debris

▪️ Explosion heard 150 miles away in Cyprus pic.twitter.com/zWzBbsrnip — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 4, 2020

