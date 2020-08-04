Is FBG Duck Dead? Chicago Rapper Shot in Drive-by Shooting

Popular Chicago rapper FBG Duck has reportedly been shot in his hometown of Chicago. Reports started to surface on Tuesday, August 4 that the rapper was shot alongside two others in a drive-by shooting after shopping at a Chanel store.

Video circulating on social media showed a man resembling FBG Duck laying on the ground next to a vehicle wounded as authorities responded to the scene.

There have since been reports that FBG Duck passed away from his injuries, though there has been no confirmation.

“At approx. 16:37 hours today, right here in the 100 block of East Oak Street, we had three individuals shopping,” Deputy Chief for the Chicago Police Department Daniel O’Shea said in a press conference, via XXL Magazine. “Two vehicles pulled up. Four individuals exited those vehicles, two from each vehicle, and began firing at the individuals that were on the sidewalk outside of one of the stores here. They also struck a female that was in one of the vehicles, which was also parked outside one of the stores here. Right now we have one male, Black, 26 years old, transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

“We have one female, Black, 26 years old, who was also transported to a hospital. She is currently in serious condition. We have an additional male, Black, 36 years old, also in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital.”

Just a few weeks ago, FBG Duck released a song titled “Dead B*tches” which mocked deceased members of a rival gang.

Just a few weeks ago, FBG Duck released a song titled "Dead B*tches" which mocked deceased members of a rival gang.