MTV VMA Nominations 2020: Full List of Nominees

MTV has released the nominations for the 2020 VMAs. The awards show will be taking place on Sunday, August 30, at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will mark the first event to be held at the venue since the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading the way with nominations was Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga with nine each, including a Video of the Year nomination for their collaboration “Rain on Me.”

Following close behind is Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six nominations.

Did your favorite artist or song earn a nod?

A full look at the nominations for the 2020 MTV VMAs can be seen below.

2020 MTV VMA Nominations

Video Of The Year Billie Eilish – “everything i wanted”

Eminem – “Godzilla” feat. Juice WRLD

Future – “Life Is Good” feat. Drake

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “The Man”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Artist Of The Year DaBaby

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Post Malone

The Weeknd Song Of The Year Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box” Best Collaboration Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

Black Eyed Peas – “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)” feat. J Balvin

Ed Sheeran – “Beautiful People” feat. Khalid

Future – “Life Is Good” feat. Drake

Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki Minaj

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” Push Best New Artist Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Lewis Capaldi

Roddy Ricch

Tate McRae

YUNGBLUD Best Pop BTS – “On”

Halsey – “You should be sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Justin Bieber – “Intentions” feat. Quavo

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover” Best Hip-Hop DaBaby – “Bop”

Eminem – “Godzilla” feat. Juice WRLD

Future – “Life Is Good” feat. Drake

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Travis Scott – “Highest In The Room”

Best Rock blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Coldplay – “Orphans”

Evanescence – “Wasted On You”

Fall Out Boy – “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” feat. Wyclef Jean

Green Day – “Oh Yeah!”

The Killers – “Caution” Best Alternative The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind Of Disaster”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine”

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern” Best Latin Anuel AA – “China” feat. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G & J Balvin

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

Black Eyed Peas – “Mamacita” feat. Ozuna & J. Rey Soul

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Karol G – “Tusa” feat. Nicki Minaj

Maluma – “Queì Pena” feat. J Balvin Best R&B Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. – “Slide” feat. YG

Khalid – “Eleven” feat. Summer Walker

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” Best K-Pop (G)I-DLE – “Oh My God”

BTS – “On”

EXO – “Obsession”

Monsta X – “SOMEONE’S SOMEONE”

Tomorrow X Together – “9 and Three Quarters (Run Away)”

Red Velvet – “Psycho” Video For Good Anderson .Paak – “Lockdown”

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell”

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me”

H.E.R. – “I Can’t Breathe”

Lil Baby – “The Bigger Picture”

Taylor Swift – “The Man” Best Music Video From Home 5 Seconds of Summer – “Wildflower”

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – “Stuck with U”

blink-182 – “Happy Days”

Drake – “Toosie Slide”

John Legend – “Bigger Love”

Twenty One Pilots – “Level of Concern” Best Quarantine Performance Chloe & Halle – “Do It” from MTV’s Prom-athon

CNCO – Unplugged At Home

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV presents #DanceTogether

John Legend – #togetherathome Concert Series

Lady Gaga – “Smile” from One World: Together At Home

Post Malone – Nirvana Tribute Best Direction Billie Eilish – “Xanny” – Directed by Billie Eilish

Doja Cat – “Say So” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” – Directed by Nabil

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Directed by Dave Meyers

Taylor Swift – “The Man” – Directed by Taylor Swift

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Directed by Anton Tammi Best Cinematography 5 Seconds of Summer – “Old Me” – Cinematography by Kieran Fowler

Camila Cabello – “My Oh My” – Cinematography by Dave Meyers feat. DaBaby

Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst

Katy Perry – “Harleys In Hawaii” – Cinematography by Arnau Valls

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Cinematography by Oliver Millar Best Art Direction A$AP Rocky – “Babushka Boi” – Art Direction by A$AP Rocky & Nadia Lee Cohen

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Art Direction by Anna Colomeì Nogu ì

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Art Direction by Laura Ellis Cricks

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Art Direction by Christian Stone

Selena Gomez – “Boyfriend” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter

Taylor Swift – “Lover” – Art Direction by Ethan Tobman Best Visual Effects Billie Eilish – “all the good girls go to hell” – Visual Effects by Drive Studios

Demi Lovato – “I Love Me” – Visual Effects by Hoody FX

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Visual Effects by EIGHTY4

Harry Styles – “Adore You” – Visual Effects by Mathematic

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Visual Effects by Ingenuity Studios

Travis Scott – “Highest In The Room” – Visual Effects by Artjail, Scissor Films & Frender Best Choreography BTS – “On” – Choreography by Son Sung Deuk, Lee Ga Hun, Lee Byung Eun

CNCO & Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” – Choreography by Kyle Hanagami

DaBaby – “Bop” – Choreography by Dani Leigh and Cherry

Dua Lipa – “Physical” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain On Me” – Choreography by Richy Jackson

Normani – “Motivation” – Choreography by Sean Bankhead Best Editing Halsey – “Graveyard” – Edited by Emilie Aubry, Janne Vartia & Tim Montana

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” – Edited by Frank Lebon

Lizzo – “Good As Hell” – Edited by Russell Santos & Sofia Kerpan

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” – Edited by Alexandre Moors, Nuno Xico

Rosalía – “A Paleì” – Edited by Andre Jones

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – Edited by Janne Vartia & Tim Montana