The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown to be one of the greatest film franchises of all time. Marvel Studios have perfected the formula for creating successful superhero films, and there seems to be no sign of them slowing down. With that in mind, here’s are the Top 10 Best Movies in the MCU.

(Spoilers Alert!)

10. Thor: Ragnarok

After years of struggling to perfect Thor for audiences, director Taiki Waititi not only perfected him, he transformed him completely. This film’s comedic approach and stunning visuals were a welcome change to the franchise. Ragnarok looks as if it pulled Jack Kirby’s cosmic world straight from the comics. We also got some stellar performances from Cate Blanchett and Jeff Goldblum as some of the MCU greatest villains to date.