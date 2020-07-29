Donald Trump Urges Congress to Pass Second Round of Stimulus Checks

Donald Trump is urging Congress to make some progress with its latest proposed stimulus package. Republicans proposed a $1 trillion package this week that would include a second round of $1,200 checks to most taxpayers.

While speaking to reporters, Trump urged Congress to send out the second round of relief checks to taxpayers while also calling for the end of evictions.

“You gotta work on the evictions, so people don’t get evicted. You work on the payments to the people. The rest of it, we’re so far apart we don’t care. We really don’t care,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn, according to the New York Post.

“We want to take care of the people. The Democrats aren’t taking care of the people. The payments aren’t enough. They’re not making the payments, they’re not making them high enough. The Democrats are not taking care of the people. [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi takes care of herself but she doesn’t take care of anyone else. You look at what’s going on with [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer. So when Schumer and Pelosi can get together and take care of the people, we’ll do something. In the meantime we want to stop evictions.”

Individual taxpayers who make less than $75,000 are eligible for $1,200 checks, while married couples filing jointly who make less than $150,000 will receive $2,400. $500 will also be paid for all dependent children under the age of 17.

The requirements are expected to remain the same for the second round of stimulus checks.

The coronavirus mainly comes from animals and a majority of those who were infected early either worked at or frequently visited the Huanan seafood wholesale market in Wuhan, according to The Guardian. The virus is similar to Severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) and Middle Eastern respiratory syndrome (Mers).

The Wuhan coronavirus is transmitted from person to person through “droplet transmission.” That means an infected person can pass the virus by sneezing or coughing on another person as well as by direct contact.

While a majority of the cases have been detected in the United States and China — with more than 4.4 confirmed cases and 152,000 deaths in the United States — it has now reached many countries around the world. It has also been confirmed in Italy, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and many other eastern countries.