WATCH: Protester Pulled Into Unmarked Van; NYPD Issues Statement

Video of a protester being thrown into an unmarked van by plainclothes NYPD cops has gone viral. The incident took place during a Black Lives Matter protest and has since received plenty of criticism with many stating the incident looked like a kidnapping.

The NYPD has since released a statement on the issue, saying that she was wanted for damaging police cameras in five separate incidents.

The woman was 18-year-old Nikki Stone, who has since been released from custody.

“In regard to a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave & 25 St, a woman taken into custody in an unmarked van was wanted for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in & around City Hall Park. The arresting officers were assaulted with rocks & bottles,” a statement from the NYPD said on Twitter.

“When officers from the Warrant Squad took the woman into custody in a gray NYPD minivan this evening, they were assaulted with rocks and bottles. The Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects. When she was placed into the Warrant Squad’s unmarked gray minivan, it was behind a cordon of NYPD bicycle cops in bright yellow and blue uniform shirts there to help effect the arrest.”

The video in question can be seen below.

NYC is taking after Portland – a trans femme protestor was pulled into an unmarked van at the Abolition Park protest – this was at 2nd Ave and 25th Street pic.twitter.com/1PDhSYuK9h — michelle lh࿊࿊q (@MichelleLhooq) July 28, 2020

