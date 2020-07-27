World’s Largest Coronavirus Vaccine Study to Begin in United States

Moderna Inc. and the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Diseases’ Vaccine Research Center is set to begin the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccine study this week, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The study is entering Phase 3 and will have an expected 30,000 volunteers.

“We are grateful to the efforts of so many inside and outside the company to get us to this important milestone,” Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said in a statement. “We are indebted to the participants and investigators who now begin the work of the COVE (Coronavirus Efficacy) study itself. We look forward to this trial demonstrating the potential of our vaccine to prevent COVID-19, so that we can defeat this pandemic.”

Moderna is on track to be able to deliver approximately 500 million doses per year, and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, beginning in 2021.

