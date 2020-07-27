Netflix Announces The Witcher Prequel Series

Netflix has announced a six-part limited series prequel to their hit new show, The Witcher. This series, which is titled, The Witcher: Blood Origin, will focus on the very first of the Witchers, long before the time, long before the story of Henry Cavill’s Geralt.

Blood Origin will take place 1,200 years before the original series, and it will be set in the Elven world long forgotten by the people of Geralt’s time. It will also tell the story of how the world of humans, elves, and monsters were joined in “conjunction of the spheres.”

The Witcher writer Declan de Barra will helm this prequel, with series producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich acting as an executive producer. Additionally, Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski will return as a creative consultant for the show.

“A question has been burning in my mind ever since I first read The Witcher books: What was Elven world really like before the cataclysmic arrival of the humans? I’ve always been fascinated by the rise and fall of civilizations, how science, discovery, and culture flourish right before that fall. How vast swathes of knowledge are lost forever in such a short time, often compounded by colonization and a rewriting of history. Leaving only fragments of a civilization’s true story behind,” said de Barra.

This isn’t the only Witcher spinoff that’s in production. Netflix is developing an anime film dubbed The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which will tell the story of Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir. Meanwhile, the second season The Witcher will soon continue production after COVID shut it down.