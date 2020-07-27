Joe Rogan has a reputation for saying things that offend people. Most of these are found on his show The Joe Rogan Experience where he invites celebrity guests to talk and trade opinions. Rogan never shies away from speaking his mind so he often says things that anger a lot of people. Earlier this year he interviewed comedian Bill Burr and argued intensely with him about wearing a CODID-19 mask. Rogan told Burr that those who wear masks are cowards. This not only enraged Burr but most of the internet too. This would not be the last time Joe Rogan made the internet upset.

The latest controversy comes from Rogan stating his opinion on video games. He made his views on the medium clear on the Joe Rogan Experience July 26. To quote Rogan himself:

“You [could be] doing something exciting and fun, or you could just be playing #$%@ing video games. Three years later you could just be that same kid, playing video games, waiting for the next whatever the %$@# game is… You’re gonna waste your time.”

This statement upset a lot of people on Twitter resulting in some harsh criticism:

I love Joe Rogan but cmon… this is a pretty ignorant statement from him. You could do ANYTHING for fun just to waste time. This day and age you can play video games to compete, earn money, build a following and make a career out of it. It's all about the mindset. https://t.co/7AD01UtPXo — 1% Nicks (@Nicks) July 26, 2020

Joe Rogan says video games are a waste of time.



Video games are an important part of my mental health. I play them when I need a break from work. They enrich my life the same way books and movies do. Video games aren't a waste of time. Telling someone how to enjoy their life is. — 𝔞𝔡𝔞𝔪 𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔦𝔰 (@moby_dickhead) July 26, 2020

Other comments on Twitter were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Rogan’s opinion:

You can also listen to countless hours of Joe Rogan and not see any improvement to your life. https://t.co/CBgh42MWLI — Conrad Zimmerman (@ConradZimmerman) July 26, 2020

"But by all means, continue listening to the Joe Rogan Podcast." Christ. https://t.co/pPovCs6q9u — SomecallmeJohnny (@Somecallmejon) July 26, 2020

Rogan hasn’t made any further statements in his defense.