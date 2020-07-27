Joe Rogan Doesn’t Like Video Games & Twitter’s Mad About It

|

Joe Rogan has a reputation for saying things that offend people. Most of these are found on his show The Joe Rogan Experience where he invites celebrity guests to talk and trade opinions. Rogan never shies away from speaking his mind so he often says things that anger a lot of people. Earlier this year he interviewed comedian Bill Burr and argued intensely with him about wearing a CODID-19 mask. Rogan told Burr that those who wear masks are cowards. This not only enraged Burr but most of the internet too. This would not be the last time Joe Rogan made the internet upset.

The latest controversy comes from Rogan stating his opinion on video games. He made his views on the medium clear on the Joe Rogan Experience July 26. To quote Rogan himself:

“You [could be] doing something exciting and fun, or you could just be playing #$%@ing video games. Three years later you could just be that same kid, playing video games, waiting for the next whatever the %$@# game is… You’re gonna waste your time.”

This statement upset a lot of people on Twitter resulting in some harsh criticism:

Other comments on Twitter were quick to point out the hypocrisy of Rogan’s opinion:

Rogan hasn’t made any further statements in his defense. 

WATCH: Panera Karen Says Masks Don’t Stop COVID Since Pants Don’t Contain Farts
Read More:
Viraljoe-rogan,podcast,Twitter,Video Games
  • 10678531520930918