WATCH: Panera Karen Says Masks Don’t Stop COVID Since Pants Don’t Contain Farts

|

‘Panera Karen’, you’re up! In the latest incident captured on camera surrounding the politicization of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic, a woman at a Panera Bread in California went on a hilarious rant about why masks don’t work.

According to Karen’s scientific analysis, masks do not stop the spread of COVID-19 since pants aren’t able to contain the smell of farts.

The woman was unhappy because she couldn’t get her order without complying with the store’s mask requirement when she unleashed her ill-informed, yet hilarious opinion.

“You think that mask is going to protect you?,” the woman asks. “You fart out your ass; you can smell it out of your ass. You think that mask is going to protect you?”

Simply brilliant.

You can check out the video below.

“This woman refused to wear a mask, said the pandemic was a hoax, ignored repeated requests from the restaurant manager and customers to wear a mask or leave, and then lew on to my friend and myself before exiting the building,” a Facebook post sharing the video claimed. “I was very happy with how the Panera Bread employee handled asserting the law, but this woman’s dangerous and harmful behavior may directly result in additional COVID infections.”

This is just the latest incident of “Karens Gone Wild” that surfaced on social media since quarantine which includes a woman breaking down over an egg McMuffin, cops being called on a black man birdwatching in Central Park, a woman getting slapped for telling a customer to ‘go back to Mexico’, and so much more which you can check out below.

