White House Clarifies Donald Trump’s Well-Wishes to Ghislaine Maxwell

The White House is clearing up recent comments by President Donald Trump regarding Ghislaine Maxwell, the associate of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Maxwell is currently behind bars after being arrested for her involvement in Epstein’s pedophile ring and recruiting young girls.

When Trump, who has been to multiple events with Epstein and Maxwell and has been photographed with them, was asked about Maxwell, he gave a bizarre answer that raised some eyebrows.

“I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump said. “I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach, but I wish her well.”

Since then, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has addressed the comments and said that Trump was simply saying he hopes justice is served for the victims and that Maxwell does not end up dead in jail.

“What the president was noting is that the last person who was charged in this case ended up dead in a jail cell and the president wants justice to be served for the victims in this case and he prefers this to play out in a courtroom,” McEnany told Fox News. “This president is the president that banned Jeffrey Epstein from coming to Mar-a-Lago. This president was always on top of this, ahead of this, noting this, banning this man from his property long before this case was even being played out in the court of law.”

Fox anchor Bret Baier: Trump telling Ghislaine Maxwell "I wish her well" raised eyebrows. Kayleigh McEnany: What Trump was saying is Epstein ended up dead in jail and he wants justice served for the victims. Baier: "A lot of people were saying it seemed a strange answer." pic.twitter.com/uNKmA9rElx — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 23, 2020

An indictment against Maxwell said that she “assisted, facilitated and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse of minor girls by, among other things, helping Epstein to recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse ” girls under age 18.

Authorities will now attempt to ensure she makes it before a judge for a trial to avoid the same fate as Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his jail cell while awaiting sex trafficking charges.

Just 24 hours prior to the disgraced financier and convicted pedophile being found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, court documents were unsealed that named a bunch of powerful and wealthy men including a prince and multiple politicians. There is also the fact that prison guards did not check on Epstein every 30 minutes on the night of his death despite that being a requirement.

Epstein had also recently been taken off of suicide watch, while his cellmate was transferred in the days prior to his death.