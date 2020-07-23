Amtrak Will Ban Passengers Who Refuse to Wear Facemasks

Amtrak customers are going to have to mask up. In an announcement this week, the company said that any passengers who refuse to wear masks or face-coverings amid the coronavirus pandemic will be banned from riding in the future.

All customers and employees must wear a face covering or mask while on trains or thruway buses,” as reported by The Points Guy. “Amtrak reserves the right to remove customers or ban them from future travel in the event of noncompliance with Amtrak’s face covering policy.”

Amtrak has already seen a mass reduction in ridership amid the pandemic and is working to resume operations as close to normal as we can expect during these times.

