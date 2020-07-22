Chicago Funeral Home Shooting: At Least 14 Injured in Gunfire

Gunfire broke out at a Chicago funeral home late Tuesday night with the hail of gunfire leaving at left 14 injured. According to reports, a gunman from a black sedan open-fired on a crowd outside of the funeral home that was in attendance for a homicide victim.

Those in the crowd returned fire with 60 shell casings being recovered at the scene.

Conditions of those injured in the shooting are “unknown.” There were 10 female victims and five male victims, according to police, with ages ranging from 21 to 65, CBS News added.

“While families were mourning at a funeral in Auburn Gresham, cowardly gunmen opened fire, wounding 14 in a horrific mass shooting. @Chicago_Police are canvassing for evidence and street outreach teams have been deployed to provide trauma and victim support services for residents,” Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement on social media. “Far too many have suffered. Far too many have attended funerals and tried to start the process of healing entire communities following another senseless tragedy. When a person picks up a gun, we suffer as a city. This cannot be who we are.

“We cannot give shelter to killers. People know who are responsible. Too many guns are on our streets and in the hands of people who should never possess them. These individuals will be held accountable. I ask that anyone with information on this incident please come forward or submit a tip anonymously at http://cpdtip.com.”

Our deepest condolences go out to all of those involved during the shooting when they were already in mourning.

