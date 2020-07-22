Stanley ‘Sticks’ Robinson Death: Ex-UConn Star Dies at 32

Stanley “Sticks” Robinson, a former UConn basketball star, has passed away at age 32. News of Robinson’s death began circulating on social media on Wednesday, July 23, with the university later confirming his death.

No cause of death for Robinson’s passing has been announced at this time.

“The UConn Basketball family grieves the loss of a great player and an even greater person, Stanley ‘Sticks’ Robinson,” the university wrote on social media. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Stanley’s family at this difficult time. Rest In Peace, Sticks.”

During his time at the University of Connecticut, Robinson averaged 9.8 points per game on 48.5 percent shooting. He added 6.2 rebounds per game and helped the Huskies reach the Final Four in his junior season before the Huskies won the national championship the year following his graduation.

Robinson would go on to be drafted by the Orlando Magic in the 2010 NBA Draft, where he played for the D-League’s Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Robinson later moved to Canada to play for the Moncton Miracles while also playing for the CEB Puerto Montt.

Our deepest condolences go out to Robinson’s family and friends during this difficult and tragic time.

That is all the information that is available at this time. This article will be updated with new and relevant information should it become available at any time. If there is anything that we missed, please feel free to send an email to editor@teamcoed.com and we will respond as soon as possible.