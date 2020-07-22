NBA Restart Schedule: Full List of Scrimmage Tip-Off Times & Viewing Info

The NBA is back! After months of the league being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, teams will return to the court in Orlando, Florida to tune-up for the league’s restart in the NBA bubble with a full slate of scrimmages.

Leading up to next week’s restart, the NBA will be airing 16 scrimmages on NBA TV live or via tape delay.

It will all get underway at 3:00 p.m. ET when the Orlando Magic take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, July 23. Other games throughout the day include the Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets, and Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat.

The league will be playing a 22-team format that will include 8 regular-season games and the postseason. The 8 games would be played in order to determine the playoff seeding. Games are scheduled to take place from July 31 through October 12.

The top eight teams in the Eastern Conference — Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets, and Orlando Magic — would join the Western Conference’s top 8 teams — Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Dallas Mavericks, and Memphis Grizzlies — would make up 16 of the 22 teams. Joining the current 16 playoff teams would be the New Orleans Pelicans, Portland Trailblazers, Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, and Washington Wizards.

When will your favorite team take the court?

A full look at the scrimmage schedule for the NBA’s restart can be seen below.

NBA TV Scrimmage Schedule

Wednesday, July 22

Orlando Magic vs. LA Clippers (3 p.m.) Washington Wizards vs. Denver Nuggets (5 p.m. — Tape Delayed) New Orleans Pelicans vs. Brooklyn Nets (7 p.m.) Sacramento Kings vs. Miami Heat (9 p.m. — Tape Delayed) Thursday, July 23 Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers (3:30 p.m.) Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers (7 p.m.) Friday, July 24 Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics (5 p.m.) Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors (7:30 p.m.) Saturday, July 25 Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic (Noon) Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz (4 p.m.) Sunday, July 26 Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Noon) Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks (4 p.m.) Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors (6 p.m.) Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8 p.m.) Monday, July 27 Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers (3 p.m.) Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets (5:30 p.m.) Tuesday, July 28 Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat (2 p.m.) San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers (4 p.m.)