‘Big Brother 22: All Stars’ Arrive in LA For COVID Tests; Quarantine

Talk of Big Brother 22: All-Stars is continuing to ramp up. After initial rumors surfaced earlier this year at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, TMZ is reporting that contestants are beginning to arrive in Los Angeles as they wait for the green light on the season.

Potential all-star contestants will be undergoing COVID-19 tests and will also be forced to quarantine before entering the house.

The contestants began arriving in L.A. this week and the entire quarantine and testing process will take two weeks. That would put the series on target for a mid-August premiere if everything runs smoothly.

The original Big Brother: All-Stars came back in season 10 back in 2006 with Mike “Boogie” Malin taking home the win. It was the first time in U.S. history that former houseguests returned to play the game. But what could we expect in an All-Stars 2 season? A potentially shorter season, with houseguests being forced to quarantine for 14-days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the TMZ report, contestants include:

Season 19 winner Josh Martinez, season 8 runner-up Daniele Donato, season 18 alum Paulie Calafiore, season 18 winner Nicole Franzel, season 20 runner-up Tyler Crispen, three-time contestant Janelle Pierzina, season 14 winner Ian Terry, season 12 winner Hayden Moss and season 20 alum Bayleigh Dayton.

If Big Brother: All-Stars 2 comes to fruition, it would follow up CBS’ star-studded all-winners cast for Survivor: Winners at War which wrapped up in May. It was the 40th season of Survivor. The cast featured 20 former contestants and a whopping $2 million prize with Tony Vlachos taking home the win. The cast featured 10 men and 10 women and had a majority of winners from season 22 and on — excluding season 26 winner John Cochran and season 30 winner Mike Holloway. Winners from early seasons who will made their return are season 3’s Ethan Zohn, two-time winner Sandra Diaz-Twine, season 16’s Parvati Shallow, and married couple Boston Rob and Amber Mariano. The series was filmed between May 22 and June 29, 2019, in Mamanuca Islands, Fiji.