Disney Updates Mask Policy After Reopening

Shortly after reopening, Disney is altering its mask policy. Because of a loophole that allowed people to walk around without a mask as long as they were eating, there were some safety concerns.

As a result, you must now stand in place and distance yourself from others if you wish to remove your mask in order to eat.

“Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you should be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing,” the policy states.

All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must:

Be made with at least two layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free

