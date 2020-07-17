Tory Lanez Allegedly Shot Megan Thee Stallion in the Foot

Rapper Tory Lanez allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion during a dispute between the two. According to reports, the two rappers were engaged in a confrontation when Megan was shot in the foot as she attempted to flee the vehicle.

“Tory fired the shots from within the vehicle while Megan was outside trying to leave,” a report from Page Six read. “There is video and the police are investigating. This is a case of a man physically harming and abusing a woman.” The incident occurred on Sunday and Tory Lanez was hit with a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle.

As further details emerged, it appears that Lanez shot Megan which she hinted to in a post on social media.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote on social media. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

Lanez was released on Thursday on $35,000 bail.

It is believed that the shooting was accidental. However, the LAPD has opened an assault with a deadly weapon investigation, according to TMZ.

From the report:

As we reported, sources connected to the investigation say Tory allegedly shot Megan in the feet as she exited the SUV, on the heels of an argument that erupted in the SUV. Now, sources connected to Tory say it seems he will claim it was accidental … IF he’s charged for the shooting. The fact LAPD is investigating it as assault with a deadly weapon — as opposed to attempted homicide — could mean they, at least in theory, believe it was accidental.

We will have to wait and see whether further charges are coming Lanez’s way, but it was certainly a very serious incident.