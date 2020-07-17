The Gray Man: Everything We Know So Far

Netflix has no shortage of original blockbuster movies, but this will be their biggest one yet. The company has announced its production of The Gray Man, and the details surrounding this upcoming thriller make it a film that audiences will have to see.

Who’s Working On It?

Fresh off their phenomenal success helming Infinity War and Endgame, the Russo Brothers are set to direct this new film. Joe Russo has already penned the script proofread by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, who previously wrote the scripts for the Russo’s Avengers films. They will also get the chance to work again with Chris Evans, alongside Ryan Gosling, who will star as the titular protagonist.

Netflix is investing over $200 million into this movie, making it their most expensive project ever. “The intention is for it to be competitive with any theatrical and the ability to do it with Gosling and Evans is a dream for us,” Joe Russo explained. “The idea is to create a franchise and build out a whole universe, with Ryan at the center of it.”

What’s The Film About?

The Gray Man follows Court Gentry, a freelance assassin and former CIA agent who goes by the film’s namesake. This movie is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name. “These are master assassins and Gosling’s characters get burned by the CIA and Evans’ character has to hunt him down,” Joe Russo said.

“The movie is a real mano a mano between those two great actors, who represent two different versions of the CIA, in what it can be, and what it can do,” said Anthony Russo. “For those who were fans of Captain America: Winter Soldier, this is us moving into that territory in more of a real world setting. That’s what this movie really means for us.”

The film is scheduled to begin production in Los Angeles in January 2021, while international locations are still being scouted. When more exciting details surrounding this film come to light, we will definitely cover them.