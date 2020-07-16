Georgia Governor Bans Cities, Counties From Requiring Masks

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is banning cities and counties across the state from mandating masks or face coverings amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the south during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kemp extended a previous executive order that will not require masks, but rather encourage them.

“State, county, or municipal law, order, ordinance, rule, or regulation that requires persons to wear face coverings, masks, face shields, or any other Personal Protective Equipment while in places of public accommodation or on public property are suspended to the extent that they are more restrictive than this Executive Order,” the executive order reads.

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson is not happy with the order.

“It is officially official. Governor Kemp does not give a damn about us,” Johnson wrote. “Every man and woman for himself/herself. Ignore the science and survive the best you can. In #Savannah, we will continue to keep the faith and follow the science. Masks will continue to be available!”

Other cities like Atlanta, Athens, and Augusta have also defied Kemps orders and are requiring masks in public spaces.

The state of Georgia has had more than 118,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus with over 3,000 deaths.

