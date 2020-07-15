The Pasadena Tournament of Roses announced that the annual Rose Parade in Pasadena, California has been canceled due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. The parade was scheduled to be hosted on New Year’s Day 2021.

It will be the first time that the Rose Parade has not been held since World War II.

“The health and well-being of our parade participants and guests, as well as that of our volunteer members, professional staff and partners, is our number one priority,” said Bob Miller, 2021 President of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association, in a statement.

“Obviously this is not what any of us wanted, and we held off on announcing until we were absolutely sure that safety restrictions would prevent us from continuing with planning for 132nd Rose Parade.”

While the Rose Parade has been canceled, the Rose Bowl remains scheduled. The 2021 Rose Bowl is set to host one of the College Football Playoff national semifinals.

“We continue to work with the College Football Playoff and our collegiate partners to explore what this year’s college football season will look like amidst COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines” David Eads, Executive Director/CEO, said in a statement. “While the safety and well-being of the student-athletes, university personnel and fans is our top priority, we remain hopeful that the Granddaddy of Them All will take place on New Year’s Day.”

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponing of many large events including the NCAA Tournament, Coachella, SXSW, the Winter X Games, Stagecoach, Ultra Music Festival in Miami, and more. The NBA, NHL, and MLS temporarily suspended their seasons.

