As we continue to wait to learn the future of the 2020-21 NFL season, the NFL Players Association released some less than positive news. According to the union’s website, a total of 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19 as of July 10.

The league did not announce how many players were tested, so the positivity rate is unclear.

However, the large number leads to additional concerns as teams prepare to begin training camp later this month. When training camps kickoff, the success of coronavirus safety protocol will play the biggest factor in whether the season is to start on time.

Along with the data, the NFLPA again recommended that players avoid private workouts with each other — especially in states where cases are spiking.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in Covid-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” the union said.

“Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months. We are working on the best mitigation procedures at team facilities for both training camps and the upcoming season, and believe that it is in the best interest of all players that we advise against any voluntary joint practices before training camp commences.”

