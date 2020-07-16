WATCH: Man Sets World Record For Most Full Extension Punches in 60 Seconds

Pavel Trusov, a 25-year-old man from Bratislava, is officially in the record books. Trusov, who we are beginning to question whether he is actually human, set the Guinness World Record for most full-extension punches in 60 seconds.

Now, I’m not entirely sure how this was even possible to pull off, but it is a legendary feat.

In just one minute, Trusov fired off an unbelievable 322 punches.

“[The training] was definitely not easy” Pavel told the Guinness World Record Book. “It was during this training that I learned what incredible muscle pain is. But motivation and family support is the best motivational medicine.”

Luckily we have the video.

This is going to be a hard record to top.

In the meantime, let’s just appreciate Trovlak and all of his achievements.