New Star Wars Animated Series Announced for Disney+

Disney has recently announced its next Star Wars animated series dubbed Star Wars: The Bad Batch. This Disney+ original series is set to premiere on the streaming platform sometime in 2021.

The series will follow a group of elite and experimental clone troopers introduced in The Clone Wars as they try to get by in a galaxy that has changed in the aftermath of the Clone War. Each member of the Bad Batch varies genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army and possesses a unique skill that makes them a formidable group of soldiers. After the Clone War, the crew will become mercenaries as they fight to survive and find new meaning in the galaxy.

“Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series,” said Agnes Chu, Disney+’s Senior VP of Content. “While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only the beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni’s vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch.”

For those of you who aren’t familiar with the eventsof Star Wars prequels, the Clone War ended with Senator Palpatine overthrowing the Galactic Republic, taking control of the Clone Army, and wiping out the Jedi Order. What has become of the Bad Batch thus makes for an exciting series, whose title sounds like the setup for a story akin to classic Western films that inspired Star Wars.