Apple customers who experienced a slowdown of their devices or battery performance issues with older iPhone models could be eligible for a payout as part of Apple’s $500 million settlement.

Under the proposed settlement, Apple will make a minimum, non-reversionary payment of $310 million and a maximum payment of up to $500 million, depending on the number of claims submitted. As long as you are eligible to receive a payment, you could get a portion of that money.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California shared details on how to file a claim and information on who is eligible to receive a payout as long as a claim is filed by the deadline on October 6, 2020.

“If you are or were a U.S. owner of an iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, and/or SE device that ran iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, and/or a U.S. owner of an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus device that ran iOS 11.2 or later before December 21, 2017, you could be entitled to benefits under a class action settlement,” a website set up for customers to make claims read.

But just how much will you receive if you file a claim on time?

According to Newsweek, Apple will offer a $25 base cash payment per iPhone that meets eligibility requirements. It may not be a life-changing amount of money, but it is still $25 more than you had yesterday.

All you need to file your claim is the Serial Number of your iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7 or 7 Plus.

If you do not know the Serial Number of your iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7 or 7 Plus, you may be able to locate your Serial Number by filling out a form with information like your Apple ID, name, address, and device type. So, what are you waiting for?

You can file your claim here.

