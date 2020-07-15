Well, that didn’t last long. After announcing that he would be running for president in a tweet on the Fourth of July, Kanye West is reportedly set to drop out of the 2020 presidential race less than two weeks after his announcement.

The Presidential Dropout reportedly informed election strategist Steve Kramer that he was dropping out of the race, according to a report from New York Magazine.

“He’s out,” Kramer said. “I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye. Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

Kanye’s late announcement already put him behind the eight-ball with the rapper missing registration deadlines to be included on the voting ballot in states like New York and Texas. He also had less than one month to make a final decision and file as an official candidate in remaining states or he would have been ineligible to appear on their ballots.

The report comes after it was suggested that the rapper was having a “serious bipolar episode” that had left his family concerned. Kanye had been making a series of questionable decisions and statements, including his announcement that he would be running for president.

Earlier this week, Kanye also had an interview with Forbes where he rambled about a number of topics including dropping his support of Donald Trump, his desire to model his White House management strategy after the fictional country of Wakanda, strongly pushing anti-vaccination theories, and running as a member of the “Birthday Party” while rambling about God.