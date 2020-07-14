Claudia Conway, the 15-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, has been kicked off of social media following a string of posts on TikTok that were anti-Trump and pro-liberal messaging. Kellyanne is an advisor to the president, former campaign advisor, and has been one of his biggest supporters during his run in the White House.

The Conway daughter took to Twitter to tell her nearly 118,000 followers that her parents were making her take a step back from social media platforms.

“My parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet. apparently, i don’t have a platform! it’s fake! love you all so much. keep fighting,” she wrote. She then followed up with the message, “#saveclaudiaconway.”

A quick scan of social media shows that Claudia is proudly anti-Trump like her father and she is not shy about sharing her political beliefs on social video.

TikTok videos from Claudia share anti-Trump messages and also show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Her TikTok bio reads: “It’s a great day to arrest Brett Hankinson, John Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove,” which is a reference to the three police officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Another video from Claudia reads, “Hi so if you’re leftist, ACAB, anti-Trump, BLM, etc. please interact w this because most of my comments are threats from angry Trump supporters. Believe it or not, you can have your own opinions simply by educating yourself.”

After the videos went viral, Claudia didn’t shy away from her comments.

In fact, she embraced the support from social media on her Instagram story writing, “In love and awe of the support I am getting right now. This is insane. Be safe everyone. I love this sh*t.”

Claudia is one of George and Kellyanne’s four children. She has two sisters, Charlotte and Vanessa, and a twin brother George IV.

And now, she has thousands of new followers who are praising the teenager for having a mind of her own and not shying away from what she supports. Unfortunately, she may have to wait to re-engage with the followers if her parents don’t allow her to go back to trolling the president.