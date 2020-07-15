Nick Cannon Fired By ViacomCBS For ‘Perpetuating Anti-Semitism’

Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS after making anti-Semitic comments on a recent episode of his podcast “Cannon’s Class,” according to a report from Variety.

During the podcast, Cannon and rapper Professor Griff were discussing conspiracy theories about the Rothschild family while claiming that black people were the “true Hebrews.”

The anti-Semitic comments led to ViacomCBS ending its longtime relationship with the TV host and rapper.

“ViacomCBS condemns bigotry of any kind and we categorically denounce all forms of anti-Semitism. We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” the company said in a statement.

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him. We are committed to doing better in our response to incidents of anti-Semitism, racism, and bigotry. ViacomCBS will have further announcements on our efforts to combat hate of all kinds.”

Prior to his termination, Cannon said that he did not condone hate speech and would take full accountability.

“Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding,” Cannon wrote on Twitter.

“Until then, I hold myself accountable for this moment and take full responsibility because My intentions are only to show that as a beautiful human species we have way more commonalities than differences, So let’s embrace those as well as each other. We All Family!”

Cannon’s relationship with ViacomCBS dates back to the ’90s with Nickelodeon and continued to strengthen throughout the 2000s with his hit show Wild ‘N Out. Cannon is also host of The Masked Singer on FOX and was previously host of America’s Got Talent on NBC.