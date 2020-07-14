Grant Imahara, host of the popular series Mythbuster, has died at age 49. The news was confirmed by a report from The Hollywood Reporter and confirmed in a statement from a representative at Discovery.

Per the report, Imahara passed away from a brain aneurysm.

“We are heartbroken to hear this sad news about Grant. He was an important part of our Discovery family and a really wonderful man. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” the statement read.

Imahara earned a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California. He also served as host of Netflix’s White Rabbit Project and previously worked as an engineer for Lucasfilm’s THX Division.

Following news of his death, there was an outpouring of tributes from those who have worked with him throughout the years.

Adam Savage, who co-hosted Mythbusters with Imahara, wrote: “No words. I’ve been part of two big families with Grant Imahara over the last 22 years. Grant was a truly brilliant engineer, artist and performer, but also just such a generous, easygoing, and gentle PERSON. Working with Grant was so much fun. I’ll miss my friend.”

Kari Byron, who co-hosted Mythbusters and White Rabbit Project with Imahara, also commented on social media saying, “Somedays I wish I had a time machine.”

Our deepest condolences go out to Imahara’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult and tragic time.

